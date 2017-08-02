Investor Network Invites You to the CorEnergy Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: August 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET
- Toll Free: 877-407-8035
- International: 201-689-8035
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 3, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 17944
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.
