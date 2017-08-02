Investor Network Invites You to the CorEnergy Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8035

International: 201-689-8035

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 3, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 17944

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

