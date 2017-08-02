TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company"), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 after markets close on Tuesday August 8, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday August 8, 2017. A live webcast of this briefing will be available through the following URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20170808.html. Presentation slides to be referenced during the briefing will be accessible in the webcast and on the Company's website: http://www.ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations.

The audio portion of the briefing can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-8560 toll-free in North America or the appropriate international number from http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html and entering the passcode 47234.

The webcast will be available until November 8, 2017. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until September 8, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America or 1-604-674-8052 and entering the passcode 1588.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $4.6 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading commercial finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the commercial finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Aviation Finance).

