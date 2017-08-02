Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of $0.05, or 8%, from the current quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on October 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2017.

"I am pleased with IFF's continued commitment to balance reinvestment opportunities in the business with return of capital to shareholders," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "The increased dividend is well aligned with our disciplined approach to capital allocation returning 50% to 60% of adjusted net income as we strategically invest to drive long-term sustainable growth while returning value to our shareholders. This increase underscores our confidence in our continued financial strength and the long-term outlook of our business."

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

