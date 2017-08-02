

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $919 million, or $2.09 per share. This was higher than $829 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $919 Mln. vs. $829 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q2): $2.09 vs. $1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.70



