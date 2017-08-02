

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $51.42 million, or $0.84 per share. This was higher than $46.57 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.21 billion. This was up from $1.15 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $51.42 Mln. vs. $46.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



