Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX:MND) today announced that its second quarter 2017 financial results will be released after market close on August 10, 2017, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on August 11, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number: (201) 689-8341 Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289 Conference ID: 13668200

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (Toronto time), August 25, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853 Encore ID: 13668200

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with operations in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.