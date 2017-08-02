sprite-preloader
02.08.2017 | 22:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX:MND) today announced that its second quarter 2017 financial results will be released after market close on August 10, 2017, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on August 11, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number:  (201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free):        (877) 407-8289
Conference ID:13668200

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (Toronto time), August 25, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:    (877) 660-6853
Encore ID:  13668200

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with operations in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.

For Further Information:

Mark Sander
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso 
Director of Investor Relations

Contact: 
+1.647.260.1566



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Mandalay Resources Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)