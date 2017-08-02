

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.41 billion, or $1.30 per share. This was up from $0.92 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $17.39 billion. This was up from $16.96 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $17.39 Bln vs. $16.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX