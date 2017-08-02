

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) released earnings for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $119.97 million, or $0.63 per share. This was down from $160.41 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.66 billion. This was down from $1.73 billion last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $119.97 Mln. vs. $160.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 - $ 0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.740 - $1.790 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $6.615 - $6.830 Bln



