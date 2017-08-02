

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Level 3 Communications Inc. (LVLT) announced a profit for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $154 million, or $0.42 per share. This was lower than $156 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.06 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Level 3 Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



