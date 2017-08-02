

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.45 billion, or $1.53 per share. This was higher than $1.31 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.0%



