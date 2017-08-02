

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) and DigiCert Inc. announced an agreement under which DigiCert will acquire Symantec's Website Security and related PKI solutions. Symantec will receive approximately $950 million in upfront cash proceeds and approximately a 30 percent stake in the common stock equity of the DigiCert business at the closing of the transaction.



DigiCert will continue to operate from its headquarters in Lehi, Utah and will employ over 1,000 professionals. The company will continue to be led by CEO John Merrill.



Separately, Symantec's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share to be paid on September 13, 2017, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2017.



