Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2017) - Mag Copper Limited (CSE: QUE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $878,500 through the issuance of 8,785,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share.

The Common Shares offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period.

For further information contact:

Chris Irwin

Mag Copper Limited, President

Telephone: (416) 361-2516

Facsimile: (416) 361-2519

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.