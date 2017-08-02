

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $221 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $177 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 39.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $0.88 billion last year.



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $221 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 39.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,260 - $1,290 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 - $1.89 Full year revenue guidance: $5,160 - $5,260 Mln



