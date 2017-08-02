

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $288.39 million, or $2.09 per share. This was higher than $278.45 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $288.39 Mln. vs. $278.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q2): $2.09 vs. $2.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX