TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) today announced its results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2017.

2017 second-quarter highlights:

Production 1 : 694,874 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.), compared with 671,267 Au eq. oz. in Q2 2016.

: 694,874 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.), compared with 671,267 Au eq. oz. in Q2 2016. Revenue: $868.6 million, compared with $876.4 million in Q2 2016.

Production cost of sales 2 : $660 per Au eq. oz., compared with $731 in Q2 2016.

: $660 per Au eq. oz., compared with $731 in Q2 2016. All-in sustaining cost 2 : $910 per Au eq. oz. sold, compared with $988 in Q2 2016. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (Au oz.) sold on a by-product basis was $901 in Q2 2017, compared with $976 in Q2 2016.

: $910 per Au eq. oz. sold, compared with $988 in Q2 2016. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (Au oz.) sold on a by-product basis was $901 in Q2 2017, compared with $976 in Q2 2016. Operating cash flow: $179.7 million, compared with $315.9 million in Q2 2016.

Adjusted operating cash flow 2 : $230.8 million for Q2 2017, an increase of 23% compared with $187.2 million for Q2 2016.

: $230.8 million for Q2 2017, an increase of 23% compared with $187.2 million for Q2 2016. Adjusted net earnings (loss) 2,3 : $54.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2016.

: $54.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2016. Reported net earnings (loss) 3 : Net earnings increased to $33.1 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in Q2 2016, mainly due to a decrease in production cost of sales.

: Net earnings increased to $33.1 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in Q2 2016, mainly due to a decrease in production cost of sales. Organic development projects: The Tasiast Phase One expansion continues to advance on time and on budget and is expected to reach full commercial production in Q2 2018. Plant construction is now 55% complete. The Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W feasibility studies are on schedule to be completed in September. The Company expects to make a development decision on both projects at that time. At Bald Mountain, engineering work at the Vantage Complex in the South area is progressing on schedule. In Russia, the Company has started processing ore from the September Northeast satellite deposit near Dvoinoye, while at Moroshka, decline development is on schedule, with construction of surface infrastructure now complete.

Outlook: Kinross expects to be within its 2017 guidance for production (2.5 - 2.7 million Au eq. oz.), production cost of sales ($660 - $720 per Au eq. oz.) and all-in sustaining cost ($925 - $1,025 per Au eq. oz.). The Company expects to be within its capital expenditures guidance of $900 million (+/- 5%).

Debt offering: On July 6, 2017, Kinross closed its offering of debt securities, consisting of $500.0 million principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2027. The Company used the net proceeds, along with available cash on hand, to repay its term loan, which was due August 2020.

Balance sheet: As of June 30, 2017, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $1,061.3 million, and available credit of $1,433.1 million, for total liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion. The Company has no scheduled debt repayments until 2021.

1 Unless otherwise stated, production figures in this news release are based on Kinross' 90% share of Chirano production.

2 These figures are non-GAAP financial measures and are defined and reconciled on pages 14 to 18 of this news release.

3 Net earnings/loss figures in this release represent "net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders".

CEO Commentary

J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2017 second-quarter results:

"We delivered another quarter of strong and consistent operational results, as our portfolio of mines achieved production targets, lowered costs, and generated strong cash flows.

"Our organic development projects are advancing well, and we expect to complete feasibility studies and make a development decision on the Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects in September. The Tasiast Phase One expansion project is proceeding as planned and is expected to reach full commercial production in Q2 2018. Our projects in Russia have progressed well, with ore from the September Northeast deposit now being processed at the Kupol mill. We continue to advance Bald Mountain expansion opportunities and expect production to double this year compared with 2016.

"The $500 million debt financing we completed in July enhances our financial flexibility, strengthens our balance sheet, and leaves no debt maturities until 2021.

"We are once again on track to meet our annual company-wide guidance for production and costs, and Kinross remains strongly positioned to continue delivering value for our shareholders."

Financial results

Summary of financial and operating results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, -------------------------------------------- (in millions, except ounces, per share amounts, and per ounce amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Highlights Total gold equivalent ounces(a) Produced(c) 700,452 675,623 1,378,233 1,367,533 Sold(c) 689,362 690,983 1,341,878 1,355,148 Attributable gold equivalent ounces(a) Produced(c) 694,874 671,267 1,366,830 1,358,730 Sold(c) 683,584 686,752 1,329,530 1,346,149 Financial Highlights Metal sales $ 868.6 $ 876.4 $ 1,664.7 $ 1,659.0 Production cost of sales $ 456.6 $ 506.7 $ 915.4 $ 964.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 204.0 $ 210.2 $ 421.5 $ 403.4 Operating earnings $ 104.9 $ 69.2 $ 153.5 $ 112.0 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 33.1 $ (25.0) $ 167.7 $ 10.0 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders(b) $ 54.9 $ (9.8) $ 78.3 $ 11.4 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share(b) $ 0.04 $ (0.01) $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Net cash flow provided from operating activities $ 179.7 $ 315.9 $ 387.5 $ 530.4 Adjusted operating cash flow(b) $ 230.8 $ 187.2 $ 481.7 $ 394.8 Average realized gold price per ounce $ 1,260 $ 1,266 $ 1,241 $ 1,223 Consolidated production cost of sales per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 662 $ 733 $ 682 $ 712 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 660 $ 731 $ 680 $ 709 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 645 $ 711 $ 665 $ 693 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 901 $ 976 $ 922 $ 963 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 910 $ 988 $ 931 $ 972 Attributable(a) all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 1,098 $ 1,027 $ 1,100 $ 1,022 Attributable(a) all-in cost per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 1,102 $ 1,037 $ 1,103 $ 1,028 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) "Total" includes 100% of Chirano production. "Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Chirano (90%) production. (b) The definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included on page 14 to 18 of this news release. (c) "Gold equivalent ounces" include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for the second quarter of 2017 was 73.01:1, compared with 75.06:1 for the second quarter of 2016 and for the first six months of 2017 was 71.46:1, compared with 77.20:1 for the first six months of 2016.

The following operating and financial results are based on second-quarter 2017 gold equivalent production. Production and cost measures are on an attributable basis:

Production: Kinross production increased to 694,874 attributable Au eq. oz. in Q2 2017, compared with production of 671,267 attributable Au eq. oz. in Q2 2016.

Production cost of sales: Production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. 2 decreased to $660 for Q2 2017, the lowest since 2011, compared with $731 for Q2 2016, mainly as a result of lower cost of sales per ounce at Round Mountain, Fort Knox, Bald Mountain and Tasiast.

Production cost of sales per Au oz. on a by-product basis 2 decreased to $645 in Q2 2017, compared with $711 in Q2 2016, based on Q2 2017 attributable gold sales of 665,858 ounces and attributable silver sales of 1,294,197 ounces.

All-in sustaining cost: All-in sustaining cost per Au eq. oz. sold 2 decreased to $910 in Q2 2017, compared with $988 in Q2 2016. All-in sustaining cost per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis 2 decreased to $901 in Q2 2017, compared with $976 in Q2 2016.

Average realized gold price: The average realized gold price in Q2 2017 was $1,260 per ounce, compared with $1,266 per ounce in Q2 2016.

Revenue: Revenue from metal sales decreased slightly to $868.6 million in Q2 2017, compared with $876.4 million during the same period in 2016, mainly due to the slightly lower average realized gold price.

Margins: Kinross' attributable margin per Au eq. oz. sold 4 was $600 for Q2 2017, compared with a Q2 2016 margin of $535 per Au eq. oz.

4 Attributable margin per equivalent ounce sold is a non-GAAP measure defined as "average realized gold price per ounce" less "attributable production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold."

Operating cash flow: Adjusted operating cash flow 2 increased by 23% to $230.8 million for Q2 2017, compared with $187.2 million for Q2 2016.

Net operating cash flow was $179.7 million for Q2 2017, compared with $315.9 million for Q2 2016.

Earnings (loss): Adjusted net earnings 2,3 increased to $54.9 million, or $0.04 per share, for Q2 2017, compared with a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.01 per share, for Q2 2016, mainly as a result of a decrease in production cost of sales.

Reported net earnings 3 were $33.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for Q2 2017, compared with a net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.02 per share, for Q2 2016. Reported net earnings increased mainly as result of a decrease in production cost of sales.

Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures increased to $200.7 million for Q2 2017, compared with $114.0 million for the same period last year, primarily due to Tasiast Phase One expansion project costs, and increased spending at Paracatu and Bald Mountain.

Operating results

Mine-by-mine summaries for 2017 second-quarter operating results may be found on pages nine and 13 of this news release. Highlights include the following:

Americas

With strong operational performance during the quarter, the region is on track to meet its 2017 guidance range for production and cost of sales per ounce, notwithstanding the temporary curtailment of mining operations at Paracatu.

At Fort Knox, production and cost of sales per ounce were mainly in line with Q1 2017. Production decreased compared with Q2 2016 largely due to a colder spring season that affected heap leach performance, which was offset by an increase in mill grades. Cost of sales per ounce was lower year-over-year mainly due to a decrease in operating waste.

Round Mountain performed strongly during the quarter, with production increasing 12% compared with Q1 2017, and 24% compared with Q2 2016, primarily due to higher mill grades, the highest the mine has reached since 2008. The production increase was also as a result of more ounces recovered from the heap leach primarily as a result of higher grades. Cost of sales per ounce was at its lowest level since 2012, and was substantially lower both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter mainly due to the higher mill grades. Labour costs also decreased year-over-year.

At Bald Mountain, production increased compared with Q1 2017 and Q2 2016 mainly due to a significant increase of tonnes placed on the heap leach pads, and ounces recovered. Cost of sales decreased compared with Q1 2017 mainly due to lower contractor costs and was lower year-over-year mainly due to a decrease in contractor and maintenance costs. The mine is expected to substantially increase production in the second half of the year due to mine sequencing and timing from the heap leach and is on track to double production for 2017 compared with full-year 2016.

Kettle River-Buckhorn outperformed during the quarter, as production increased compared with Q1 2017 and Q2 2016, with cost of sales per ounce decreasing mainly due to higher grades. While the last batch of ore was hauled from Buckhorn in July, the mill is expected to continue to process stockpiles, with minimal production expected in the third quarter. The small-footprint, high-grade underground mine performed strongly during its nine year mine life and exceeded expectations, with mine life originally slated to end in 2015. Exploration in the region continues in 2017.

At Paracatu, production was higher compared with Q1 2017 and Q2 2016 mainly due to higher recoveries. Cost of sales per ounce decreased compared with Q1 2017 mainly due to the higher recoveries, and was higher compared with Q2 2016 primarily due to more operating waste mined and unfavourable foreign exchange movements.

At the beginning of July, the expected temporary curtailment of mining and Plant 2 operations commenced at Paracatu due to the lower than average rainfall in the area. The Company's 2017 production guidance took into account the potential curtailment and is not expected to be impacted at this time. The expected production impact has been partly mitigated by the tailings reprocessing initiative, which is expected to increase in the third quarter at Plant 1, while Plant 2 maintenance has been brought forward to coincide with the downtime. The production from the tailings reprocessing is expected to be approximately 25,000 - 35,000 gold ounces in the third quarter, with a processing rate of approximately 50,000 t/d at Plant 1. The Company also continued to implement water mitigation efforts, including an enhanced water pumping system, securing water rights, and installment of wells around the site. Curtailment of mining and Plant 2 operations will continue until the water balance allows for production to resume, which is expected in Q4 when the rainy season begins.

At Maricunga, production from the rinsing of the heap materials placed on the pads prior to the suspension of mining activities continued to produce better than expected results. Cost of sales per ounce was lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year due to higher ounces recovered. While the rinsing of the pads is now expected to continue for the remainder of the year, production is expected to be minimal and lower than the first half of 2017.

Russia

The region performed well in Q2 2017 and is expected to meet its 2017 production and cost of sales per ounce guidance. Kupol and Dvoinoye production was slightly higher compared with Q1 2017 primarily due to an increase in ore processed, and was lower compared with Q2 2016 mainly due to the anticipated lower grades. Cost of sales per ounce remain among the lowest in the portfolio, but increased compared with Q1 2017 mainly due to lower grades and more operating waste mined, and increased compared with Q2 2016 mainly due to a decline in gold equivalent ounces sold and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

West Africa

The region had solid performance during the quarter and is on track to meet its 2017 guidance for production and cost of sales per ounce. Tasiast production was lower compared with Q1 2017 primarily due to lower mill grades and a decrease in ore processed, with cost of sales per ounce higher primarily due to higher contractor costs and lower grades. Production and cost of sales per ounce outperformed Q2 2016 results due to the strike and suspension of mining last year.

At Chirano, production was slightly lower compared with Q1 2017 mainly due to less ore mined, and was 28% higher compared with Q2 2016 mainly due to higher grades as the operation ended open pit mining and transitioned to mining the underground Paboase and Akoti deposits. Cost of sales per ounce was higher quarter-over-quarter mainly due to increased maintenance costs and was 22% lower year-over-year mainly due to better grades and lower operating waste.

Organic development projects

Tasiast Phase One project development is progressing well, and continues to be on time and on budget, with full commercial production expected in Q2 2018. Plant construction is now 55% complete, with 85% of all equipment and materials now onsite. Installation of the SAG mill's outer shell is now complete and mechanical work has commenced. The oxygen plant has now been commissioned, with the tailings storage facility expected to be commissioned shortly. Concrete works and foundations for the primary crusher, apron feeder and cyclone towers have been completed and heavy mechanical work has now commenced at all three facilities. Installation of three new leach tanks is progressing, and installation of the conveyor is expected to begin shortly. Phase One is expected to increase plant throughput to 12,000 t/d from 8,000 t/d.

The Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W feasibility studies are advancing well and expected to be completed in September, when the Company expects to make a development decision on both expansion projects. The Tasiast Phase Two expansion contemplates installing an additional 18,000 t/d of throughput capacity, for a total combined capacity of 30,000 t/d for both phases. The Round Mountain Phase W expansion project is expected to extend mine life at one of Kinross' most consistent operations located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

At Bald Mountain, detailed engineering work at the Vantage Complex in the South area is progressing on schedule. The project team has now been established and the execution plan is being developed. The permitting process is proceeding as planned and major construction work is expected to begin in the first half of 2018. The proposed heap leach pad and associated processing facilities and infrastructure is expected to accommodate a total capacity of 68 million tonnes of ore.

Development at Kinross' Russian development projects are in their advanced stages. At the Moroshka satellite deposit, located approximately four kilometres from Kupol, decline development is on schedule, with construction of surface infrastructure now complete. The Company began processing ore from the September Northeast satellite deposit at the Kupol mill in June 2017. September Northeast, which is located approximately 15 kilometres from Dvoinoye, was completed on budget and on schedule.

Exploration

Kinross' exploration efforts continued to focus within the footprint of existing mines and the immediate surrounding districts. During the first half of the year, a total of approximately 113,000 metres of drilling was completed for brownfield exploration, representing 54% of the 2017 brownfield drilling program. Highlights from the first half of 2017 include:

Kupol: A total of approximately 44,000 metres was drilled at Kupol in the first half of 2017, including approximately 21,400 metres of infill drilling completed at the north and south strike extensions of the Kupol main vein. The infill drilling program continues to show encouraging results. The program is expected to be completed in Q3 2017, after which geological modelling and evaluation will commence to determine potential mineral reserve conversions and mineral resource additions for end of year.

Tasiast Sud: The majority of exploration activities at Tasiast in the first half of 2017 were conducted in the Tasiast Sud area within the C613 and C615 deposits, which are located immediately south of the Tasiast mine and west of the Tamaya deposit. Approximately 12,800 metres of drilling was completed and results have been encouraging. As a result, Kinross is commencing an accelerated infill drilling program in the area, with the goal of potential mineral resource additions at year end. The Company has also initiated a pre-feasibility study on the potential for a dump leach operation at Tasiast Sud, combining material from Tamaya, C613 and C615. The majority of mineralization at both C613 and C615 is within a banded iron formation, with C613 defined over an approximate two kilometre mineralized strike open to the south and north, and C615 defined over a three kilometre strike.

Bald Mountain: Exploration activities are continuing to focus on pit extensions and targets identified in 2016. Drilling results from the Vantage Complex deposit, including the Vantage South extension, Saddle and Luxe, along with drilling at Top, Top Gap and Saga in the North area, have been encouraging.

Debt offering

On July 6, 2017, Kinross closed its offering of debt securities, consisting of $500.0 million principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2027. Kinross used the net proceeds, along with available cash on hand, to repay its term loan, which was due August 2020. As a result, the Company now has no scheduled debt repayments until 2021.

Balance sheet

As of June 30, 2017, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $1,061.3 million, compared with $819.0 million as of March 31, 2017. The Company also had available credit of $1,433.1 million as of June 30, 2017 for total liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion.

On July 28, 2017, the Company extended the maturity date of its $1,500.0 million revolving credit facility by one year from August 10, 2021 to August 10, 2022.

Cerro Casale divestment

On June 9, 2017, Kinross completed an agreement to sell its 25% interest in the Cerro Casale project and its 100% interest in the Quebrada Seca exploration project in Chile to Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp").

The sale included gross cash proceeds of $260.0 million (which includes $20.0 million for Quebrada Seca), a contingent payment of $40.0 million following a construction decision for Cerro Casale, the assumption by Goldcorp of a $20.0 million contingent payment obligation payable to Barrick Gold Corporation when production at Cerro Casale commences, and a 1.25% royalty on 25% of gross revenues from all metals sold at the properties (with the Company foregoing the first $10.0 million). Additionally on closing, the Company entered into a water supply agreement with the Cerro Casale joint venture to have certain rights to access, up to a fixed amount, water not required by the Cerro Casale joint venture.

Yukon property vend-in

On June 14, 2017, Kinross completed an agreement to sell its 100% interest in the White Gold exploration project for gross cash proceeds of $7.6 million, 17.5 million common shares of White Gold Corp., representing 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of White Gold Corp., with a current market value of approximately $28 million, and deferred payments of approximately $11.4 million.

Outlook

The Company expects to be within its 2017 production guidance range of approximately 2.5 - 2.7 million Au eq. oz., its production cost of sales guidance range of $660 - $720 per Au eq. oz., and its all-in sustaining cost guidance range of $925 - $1,025 per Au eq. oz. sold.

The Company expects to meet its 2017 capital expenditures forecast of approximately $900 million (+/- 5%).

Other operating costs is now expected to be $80 - $90 million for 2017, compared with the previous $60 million forecast, mainly as a result of the temporary curtailment at Paracatu and VAT and other tax related items at Tasiast.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization is now expected to be approximately $300 - $325 per Au eq. oz. for 2017, compared with the previous forecast of $350 per Au eq. oz.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Kinross' 2017 second-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report at www.kinross.com. Kinross' 2017 second-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with Canadian securities regulators (available at www.sedar.com) and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Kinross shareholders may obtain a copy of the financial statements free of charge upon request to the Company.

Review of operations

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, Gold equivalent ounces ------------------------------------------------- Produced Sold ------------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------- ----------------------- Fort Knox 91,848 97,221 91,237 97,625 Round Mountain 115,191 92,813 108,811 91,646 Bald Mountain 49,881 32,704 54,308 35,508 Kettle River - Buckhorn 30,966 25,031 30,858 24,808 Paracatu 138,869 126,774 137,056 126,365 Maricunga 15,624 44,304 7,415 45,362 ------------------------- ----------------------- Americas Total 442,379 418,847 429,685 421,314 Kupol 146,013 183,638 149,187 198,890 ------------------------- ----------------------- Russia Total 146,013 183,638 149,187 198,890 Tasiast 56,278 29,577 52,703 28,467 Chirano (100%) 55,782 43,561 57,787 42,312 ------------------------- ----------------------- West Africa Total 112,060 73,138 110,490 70,779 ------------------------- ----------------------- Operations Total 700,452 675,623 689,362 690,983 Less Chirano non- controlling interest (10%) (5,578) (4,356) (5,778) (4,231) ------------------------- ----------------------- Attributable Total 694,874 671,267 683,584 686,752 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, Gold equivalent ounces ------------------------------------------------- Produced Sold ------------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------- ----------------------- Fort Knox 184,886 185,021 185,978 185,514 Round Mountain 217,940 185,739 212,909 182,120 Bald Mountain 96,958 53,126 95,955 46,705 Kettle River - Buckhorn 55,532 53,343 55,753 53,072 Paracatu 246,965 246,150 240,332 243,455 Maricunga 51,625 103,380 15,986 102,852 ------------------------- ----------------------- Americas Total 853,906 826,759 806,913 813,718 Kupol 289,391 376,088 292,668 374,581 ------------------------- ----------------------- Russia Total 289,391 376,088 292,668 374,581 Tasiast 120,901 76,655 118,815 76,858 Chirano (100%) 114,035 88,031 123,482 89,991 ------------------------- ----------------------- West Africa Total 234,936 164,686 242,297 166,849 ------------------------- ----------------------- Operations Total 1,378,233 1,367,533 1,341,878 1,355,148 Less Chirano non- controlling interest (10%) (11,403) (8,803) (12,348) (8,999) ------------------------- ----------------------- Attributable Total 1,366,830 1,358,730 1,329,530 1,346,149 ---------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, Production cost of Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sales ($millions) sold ------------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------- ----------------------- Fort Knox $ 57.9 $ 77.4 $ 635 $ 793 Round Mountain 69.7 71.3 641 778 Bald Mountain 41.4 43.2 762 1,217 Kettle River - Buckhorn 12.4 18.2 402 734 Paracatu 99.5 87.5 726 692 Maricunga 1.9 42.6 256 939 ------------------------- ----------------------- Americas Total 282.8 340.2 658 807 Kupol 80.5 82.9 540 417 ------------------------- ----------------------- Russia Total 80.5 82.9 540 417 Tasiast 42.1 35.3 799 1,240 Chirano (100%) 51.2 48.3 886 1,142 ------------------------- ----------------------- West Africa Total 93.3 83.6 844 1,181 ------------------------- ----------------------- Operations Total 456.6 506.7 662 733 Less Chirano non- controlling interest (10%) (5.1) (4.8) ------------------------- ----------------------- Attributable Total $ 451.5 $ 501.9 $ 660 $ 731 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, Production cost of Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sales ($millions) sold ------------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------- ----------------------- Fort Knox $ 116.4 $ 139.6 $ 626 $ 753 Round Mountain 145.2 131.7 682 723 Bald Mountain 75.2 56.3 784 1,205 Kettle River - Buckhorn 26.1 40.4 468 761 Paracatu 197.4 167.4 821 688 Maricunga 4.9 89.9 307 874 ------------------------- ----------------------- Americas Total 565.2 625.3 700 768 Kupol 152.3 161.1 520 430 ------------------------- ----------------------- Russia Total 152.3 161.1 520 430 Tasiast 89.1 82.5 750 1,073 Chirano (100%) 108.8 95.5 881 1,061 ------------------------- ----------------------- West Africa Total 197.9 178.0 817 1,067 ------------------------- ----------------------- Operations Total 915.4 964.4 682 712 Less Chirano non- controlling interest (10%) (10.9) (9.6) ------------------------- ----------------------- Attributable Total $ 904.5 $ 954.8 $ 680 $ 709 -------------------------- ------------------------- ----------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share amounts) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at ----------------------------------- June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ----------------- ----------------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,061.3 $ 827.0 Restricted cash 12.7 11.6 Accounts receivable and other assets 138.3 127.3 Current income tax recoverable 54.0 111.9 Inventories 971.8 986.8 Unrealized fair value of derivative assets 11.6 16.1 ----------------- ----------------- 2,249.7 2,080.7 ----------------- ----------------- Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,821.9 4,917.6 Goodwill 162.7 162.7 Long-term investments 200.2 142.9 Investments in associate and joint ventures 23.9 163.6 Unrealized fair value of derivative assets 2.2 6.0 Other long-term assets 481.6 411.3 Deferred tax assets 92.3 94.5 ----------------- ----------------- Total assets $ 8,034.5 $ 7,979.3 ----------------- ----------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 432.4 $ 464.8 Current income tax payable 20.5 72.6 Current portion of provisions 86.0 93.2 Current portion of unrealized fair value of derivative liabilities 0.5 7.1 ----------------- ----------------- 539.4 637.7 ----------------- ----------------- Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,734.5 1,733.2 Provisions 868.9 861.2 Other long-term liabilities 161.4 172.2 Deferred tax liabilities 369.3 390.7 ----------------- ----------------- Total liabilities 3,673.5 3,795.0 ----------------- ----------------- Equity Common shareholders' equity Common share capital $ 14,902.5 $ 14,894.2 Contributed surplus 233.6 238.3 Accumulated deficit (10,858.4) (11,026.1) Accumulated other comprehensive income 46.7 39.1 Total common shareholders' equity 4,324.4 4,145.5 Non-controlling interest 36.6 38.8 Total equity 4,361.0 4,184.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,034.5 $ 7,979.3 Common shares Authorized Unlimited Unlimited Issued and outstanding 1,246,993,687 1,245,049,712 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended --------------------- --------------------- June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------------------- --------------------- Revenue Metal sales $ 868.6 $ 876.4 $ 1,664.7 $ 1,659.0 Cost of sales Production cost of sales 456.6 506.7 915.4 964.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 204.0 210.2 421.5 403.4 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total cost of sales 660.6 716.9 1,336.9 1,367.8 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Gross profit 208.0 159.5 327.8 291.2 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Other operating expense 46.2 36.1 61.2 70.0 Exploration and business development 24.9 21.8 45.9 38.5 General and administrative 32.0 32.4 67.2 70.7 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating earnings 104.9 69.2 153.5 112.0 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Other income (expense) - net 10.7 3.7 124.7 13.2 Equity in earnings (losses) of associate and joint ventures (0.5) (0.1) (0.9) 0.1 Finance income 2.6 1.9 6.1 3.5 Finance expense (28.0) (32.3) (57.0) (65.5) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings before tax 89.7 42.4 226.4 63.3 Income tax expense - net (58.0) (69.4) (60.9) (56.7) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net earnings (loss) $ 31.7 $ (27.0) $ 165.5 $ 6.6 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (1.4) $ (2.0) $ (2.2) $ (3.4) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Common shareholders $ 33.1 $ (25.0) $ 167.7 $ 10.0 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 1,247.0 1,244.2 1,246.2 1,208.9 Diluted 1,257.4 1,244.2 1,256.1 1,219.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended --------------------- --------------------- June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities: Operating: Net earnings (loss) $ 31.7 $ (27.0) $ 165.5 $ 6.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 204.0 210.2 421.5 403.4 Gain on disposition of associate and other interests - net (11.0) - (11.0) - Reversal of impairment charges - - (97.0) - Equity in losses (earnings) of associate and joint ventures 0.5 0.1 0.9 (0.1) Share-based compensation expense 3.3 3.3 6.6 7.1 Finance expense 28.0 32.3 57.0 65.5 Deferred tax recovery (4.1) (45.0) (17.2) (104.0) Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other (21.6) 13.3 (44.6) 16.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other assets (7.1) 4.9 43.1 3.6 Inventories (10.8) 49.6 (5.1) 83.9 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 57.0 101.0 (17.8) 115.0 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Cash flow provided from operating activities 269.9 342.7 501.9 597.3 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income taxes paid (90.2) (26.8) (114.4) (66.9) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash flow provided from operating activities 179.7 315.9 387.5 530.4 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Investing: Additions to property, plant and equipment (200.7) (114.0) (379.6) (253.5) Business acquisition - 22.0 - (588.0) Net additions to long-term investments and other assets (5.5) (9.0) (15.1) (20.1) Net proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 3.7 2.5 4.8 6.9 Net proceeds from disposition of associate and other interests 267.5 - 267.5 - Increase in restricted cash (0.3) (0.5) (1.1) (0.9) Interest received and other 1.2 0.9 3.3 1.5 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash flow provided from (used in) investing activities 65.9 (98.1) (120.2) (854.1) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Financing: Issuance of common shares on exercise of options 0.7 1.0 0.8 1.0 Proceeds from issuance of equity - - - 275.7 Interest paid (2.8) (3.6) (34.5) (33.2) Other (0.5) - (0.5) - ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash flow provided from (used in) financing activities (2.6) (2.6) (34.2) 243.5 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.7) 2.6 1.2 4.5 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 242.3 217.8 234.3 (75.7) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 819.0 750.4 827.0 1,043.9 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,061.3 $ 968.2 $ 1,061.3 $ 968.2 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Summary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ore Ore Processed Processed Tonnes Ore (Milled) (Heap Mine Period Ownership Mined (1) (1) Leach) (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ('000 ('000 ('000 (%) tonnes) tonnes) tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Americas Fort Knox Q2 2017 100 5,353 3,069 5,830 ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 5,242 2,933 3,885 Q4 2016 100 9,864 3,235 7,226 Q3 2016 100 8,959 3,270 9,507 Q2 2016 100 6,141 3,467 4,914 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Mountain Q2 2017 100 8,136 979 5,685 ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 5,947 951 4,548 Q4 2016 100 7,488 865 6,054 Q3 2016 100 5,392 953 5,426 Q2 2016 100 6,632 942 5,533 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Bald Mountain (8) Q2 2017 100 5,174 - 5,159 ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 3,660 - 3,660 Q4 2016 100 3,627 - 3,627 Q3 2016 100 3,081 - 3,081 Q2 2016 100 2,182 - 2,182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Kettle River- Buckhorn Q2 2017 100 91 95 - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 98 96 - Q4 2016 100 128 122 - Q3 2016 100 123 111 - Q2 2016 100 101 101 - ------------------------------------------------------------------ Paracatu Q2 2017 100 10,422 13,333 - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 10,226 11,892 - Q4 2016 100 10,675 11,962 - Q3 2016 100 12,597 11,084 - Q2 2016 100 12,109 12,331 - ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maricunga (8) Q2 2017 100 - - - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 - - - Q4 2016 100 - - - Q3 2016 100 766 - 779 Q2 2016 100 1,346 - 1,475 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kupol Russia (3)(4)(6) Q2 2017 100 489 440 - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 448 417 - Q4 2016 100 503 426 - Q3 2016 100 492 440 - Q2 2016 100 513 428 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- West Africa Tasiast Q2 2017 100 975 728 87 ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 100 1,037 746 75 Q4 2016 100 1,683 736 454 Q3 2016 100 2,462 457 1,585 Q2 2016 100 1,937 489 1,542 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 100% Q2 2017 90 613 822 - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 90 845 852 - ---------- Q4 2016 90 864 811 - ---------- Q3 2016 90 858 918 - ---------- Q2 2016 90 547 882 - ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 90% Q2 2017 90 613 822 - ------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2017 90 845 852 - ---------- Q4 2016 90 864 811 - ---------- Q3 2016 90 858 918 - ---------- Q2 2016 90 547 882 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Summary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grade Gold Eq Grade (Heap Recovery Production Gold Eq Mine (Mill) Leach) (2) (5) Sales (5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ounces) (ounces) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Americas Fort Knox 0.86 0.26 84% 91,848 91,237 -------------------------------------------------------- 0.75 0.23 83% 93,038 94,741 0.79 0.28 83% 114,427 115,101 0.68 0.26 85% 110,396 107,444 0.64 0.28 83% 97,221 97,625 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Mountain 1.35 0.52 78% 115,191 108,811 -------------------------------------------------------- 1.14 0.51 82% 102,749 104,098 0.99 0.43 78% 99,310 107,313 0.98 0.43 82% 93,215 88,477 0.80 0.40 80% 92,813 91,646 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Bald Mountain (8) - 0.58 nm 49,881 54,308 -------------------------------------------------------- - 0.69 nm 47,077 41,647 - 0.72 nm 44,343 34,585 - 0.66 nm 32,675 30,174 - 0.48 nm 32,704 35,508 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Kettle River- Buckhorn 11.45 - 90% 30,966 30,858 -------------------------------------------------------- 9.95 - 93% 24,566 24,895 8.49 - 94% 30,690 30,862 8.14 - 94% 28,241 28,104 7.40 - 93% 25,031 24,808 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Paracatu 0.43 - 77% 138,869 137,056 -------------------------------------------------------- 0.38 - 73% 108,096 103,276 0.44 - 73% 124,975 127,576 0.48 - 73% 111,889 111,796 0.44 - 70% 126,774 126,365 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maricunga (8) - - nm 15,624 7,415 -------------------------------------------------------- - - nm 36,001 8,571 - - nm 32,899 33,360 - 0.68 nm 39,253 39,458 - 0.61 nm 44,304 45,362 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kupol Russia (3)(4)(6) 9.78 - 95% 146,013 149,187 -------------------------------------------------------- 10.23 - 95% 143,378 143,481 12.46 - 95% 180,023 179,912 11.79 - 95% 178,032 181,508 12.75 - 95% 183,638 198,890 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- West Africa Tasiast 2.35 0.59 93% 56,278 52,703 -------------------------------------------------------- 2.41 0.50 92% 64,623 66,112 2.39 0.46 91% 63,728 61,318 1.78 0.45 91% 34,793 30,793 1.39 0.45 92% 29,577 28,467 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 100% 2.48 - 92% 55,782 57,787 -------------------------------------------------------- 2.25 - 92% 58,253 65,695 2.55 - 92% 62,106 53,400 2.35 - 92% 61,817 62,573 1.72 - 91% 43,561 42,312 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 90% 2.48 - 92% 50,204 52,009 -------------------------------------------------------- 2.25 - 92% 52,428 59,125 2.55 - 92% 55,896 48,060 2.35 - 92% 55,635 56,316 1.72 - 91% 39,205 38,081 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Summary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production Production cost of Mine cost of sales sales/oz Cap Ex (7) DD&A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ($ millions) ($/ounce) ($ millions) ($ millions) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Americas Fort Knox $ 57.9 $ 635 $ 21.4 $ 20.0 -------------------------------------------------------- 58.5 617 28.0 22.5 82.8 719 23.2 22.5 79.8 743 13.8 20.4 77.4 793 15.2 22.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Mountain $ 69.7 $ 641 $ 8.6 $ 28.3 -------------------------------------------------------- 75.5 725 6.3 28.9 86.6 807 28.5 33.6 73.7 833 14.8 24.2 71.3 778 12.3 20.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Bald Mountain (8) $ 41.4 $ 762 $ 15.6 $ 16.2 -------------------------------------------------------- 33.8 812 15.7 14.1 44.5 1,287 17.7 17.3 30.9 1,024 16.6 10.7 43.2 1,217 4.5 8.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Kettle River- Buckhorn $ 12.4 $ 402 $ - $ 0.1 -------------------------------------------------------- 13.7 550 - 0.4 15.5 502 - - 17.1 608 - - 18.2 734 - - ------------------------------------------------------------------ Paracatu $ 99.5 $ 726 $ 31.4 $ 36.7 -------------------------------------------------------- 97.9 948 25.9 33.5 101.5 796 47.9 40.9 77.5 693 34.0 31.0 87.5 692 15.9 35.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maricunga (8) $ 1.9 $ 256 $ 0.1 $ 0.6 -------------------------------------------------------- 3.0 350 0.1 1.2 17.8 534 2.1 1.2 37.5 950 0.9 10.8 42.6 939 1.3 11.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kupol Russia (3)(4)(6) $ 80.5 $ 540 $ 15.4 $ 44.5 -------------------------------------------------------- 71.8 500 5.4 55.0 80.8 449 21.1 63.1 82.4 454 24.8 60.9 82.9 417 15.1 59.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- West Africa Tasiast $ 42.1 $ 799 $ 95.2 $ 18.8 -------------------------------------------------------- 47.0 711 71.1 25.3 58.7 957 68.7 29.4 38.1 1,237 36.3 22.0 35.3 1,240 36.0 22.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 100% $ 51.2 $ 886 $ 10.1 $ 36.8 -------------------------------------------------------- 57.6 877 17.9 34.5 41.2 772 14.3 28.4 53.0 847 9.5 30.0 48.3 1,142 11.1 25.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Chirano - 90% $ 46.1 $ 886 $ 9.1 $ 33.1 -------------------------------------------------------- 51.8 877 16.1 31.1 37.1 772 12.9 25.6 47.7 847 8.5 27.0 43.5 1,142 10.0 23.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Tonnes of ore mined and processed represent 100% Kinross for all periods presented. (2) Due to the nature of heap leach operations, recovery rates at Maricunga and Bald Mountain cannot be accurately measured on a quarterly basis. Recovery rates at Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Tasiast represent mill recovery only. (3) The Kupol segment includes the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines. (4) Kupol silver grade and recovery were as follows: Q2 (2017) 78.20 g/t, 84.7%, Q1 (2017) 83.03 g/t, 85.4%; Q4 (2016) 99.05 g/t, 86.6%; Q3 (2016) 104.36 g/t, 90.0%; Q2 (2016) 105.89 g/t, 86.5% (5) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on the ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratios for the quarters presented are as follows: Q2 2017: 73.01:1, Q1 2017: 69.99:1; Q4 2016: 70.88:1; Q3 2016: 68.05:1; Q2 2016: 75.06:1 (6) Dvoinoye ore processed and grade were as follows: Q2 (2017) 111,664 tonnes, 15.79, Q1 (2017) 120,255 tonnes, 14.67 g/t; Q4 (2016) 120,000 tonnes, 21.24 g/t; Q3 (2016) 117,814 tonnes, 18.96 g/t; Q2 (2016) 118,057 tonnes, 22.42 g/t (7) Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis, consistent with the statement of cash flows. (8) "nm" means not meaningful.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures are not defined under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these measures is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which determine the performance of the Company, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period, such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, reassessment of prior year taxes and/or taxes otherwise not related to the current period, impairment charges, gains and losses and other one-time costs related to acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, and non-hedge derivative gains and losses. Although some of the items are recurring, the Company believes that they are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of its current business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Management believes that these measures, which are used internally to assess performance and in planning and forecasting future operating results, provide investors with the ability to better evaluate underlying performance, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in public guidance. However, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share measures are not necessarily indicative of net earnings and earnings per share measures as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) for the periods presented:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Earnings ------------------------------------------- (in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 33.1 $ (25.0) $ 167.7 $ 10.0 ------------------------------------------- Adjusting items: Foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.2) 6.2 2.4 9.0 Gain on disposition of associate and interests and other assets - net (9.1) (3.0) (9.6) (6.5) Foreign exchange (gains) losses on translation of tax basis and foreign exchange on deferred income taxes within income tax expense 5.6 (31.6) 1.2 (37.8) Acquisition costs - - - 7.8 Taxes in respect of prior years 24.4 24.0 29.1 17.5 Reversal of impairment charges(b) - - (97.0) - Tasiast and Maricunga suspension related costs - 22.7 - 22.7 Chile weather event related costs 1.6 - 1.6 - Insurance recoveries - (13.0) (17.5) (13.0) Other(c) 1.6 6.9 1.2 (1.0) Tax effect of the above adjustments (2.1) 3.0 (0.8) 2.7 ------------------------------------------- 21.8 15.2 (89.4) 1.4 ------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 54.9 $ (9.8) $ 78.3 $ 11.4 ------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 1,247.0 1,244.2 1,246.2 1,208.9 ------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share 0.04 (0.01) 0.06 0.01 ------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) In 2016, the Company amended its presentation of the reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings by presenting the adjusting items on a pre-tax basis and including their tax impact as a separate line item. As a result, the comparative period has been recast to reflect this change in presentation. (b) During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recognized a reversal of impairment charges related to the disposal of its 25% interest in Cerro Casale. (c) Other includes non-hedge derivatives losses (gains), transaction costs and restructuring costs.

The Company makes reference to a non-GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow. Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's regular operating cash flow, and excluding changes in working capital. Working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of tax payments, and in the case of Kupol, a build-up of inventory due to transportation logistics. The Company uses adjusted operating cash flow internally as a measure of the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow-generating capability of the Company. However, the adjusted operating cash flow measure is not necessarily indicative of net cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow for the periods presented:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Operating Cash Flow ------------------------------------------ (in millions) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------ Net cash flow provided from operating activities - as reported $ 179.7 $ 315.9 $ 387.5 $ 530.4 ------------------------------------------ Adjusting items: Working capital changes: Accounts receivable and other assets 7.1 (4.9) (43.1) (3.6) Inventories 10.8 (49.6) 5.1 (83.9) Accounts payable and other liabilities, including taxes 33.2 (74.2) 132.2 (48.1) ------------------------------------------ 51.1 (128.7) 94.2 (135.6) ------------------------------------------ Adjusted operating cash flow $ 230.8 $ 187.2 $ 481.7 $ 394.8 ------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as production cost of sales as per the consolidated financial statements divided by the total number of gold equivalent ounces sold. This measure converts the Company's non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and credits it to total production.

Attributable production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as attributable production cost of sales divided by the attributable number of gold equivalent ounces sold. This measure converts the Company's non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and credits it to total production.

Management uses these measures to monitor and evaluate the performance of its operating properties. The following table presents a reconciliation of consolidated and attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold for the periods presented:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated and Attributable Production Cost of Sales Per Equivalent Ounce Sold ----------------------------------------------- (in millions, except ounces and production cost of sales per equivalent ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ----------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Production cost of sales - as reported $ 456.6 $ 506.7 $ 915.4 $ 964.4 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest (5.1) (4.8) (10.9) (9.6) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable production cost of sales $ 451.5 $ 501.9 $ 904.5 $ 954.8 ----------------------------------------------- Gold equivalent ounces sold 689,362 690,983 1,341,878 1,355,148 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest (5,778) (4,231) (12,348) (8,999) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 683,584 686,752 1,329,530 1,346,149 ----------------------------------------------- Consolidated production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold $ 662 $ 733 $ 682 $ 712 Attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold $ 660 $ 731 $ 680 $ 709 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the Company's non-gold production as a credit against its per ounce production costs, rather than converting its non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and crediting it to total production, as is the case in co-product accounting. Management believes that this measure provides investors with the ability to better evaluate Kinross' production cost of sales per ounce on a comparable basis with other major gold producers who routinely calculate their cost of sales per ounce using by-product accounting rather than co-product accounting.

The following table provides a reconciliation of attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis for the periods presented:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable Production Cost of Sales Per Ounce Sold on a By-Product Basis ----------------------------------------------- (in millions, except ounces and production cost of sales per ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ----------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Production cost of sales - as reported $ 456.6 $ 506.7 $ 915.4 $ 964.4 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest (5.1) (4.8) (10.9) (9.6) Less: attributable silver revenues (22.3) (29.1) (45.2) (48.6) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable production cost of sales net of silver by- product revenue $ 429.2 $ 472.8 $ 859.3 $ 906.2 ----------------------------------------------- Gold ounces sold 671,625 669,251 1,305,431 1,316,741 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest (5,767) (4,219) (12,324) (8,976) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable gold ounces sold 665,858 665,032 1,293,107 1,307,765 ----------------------------------------------- Attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 645 $ 711 $ 665 $ 693 ----------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In June 2013, the World Gold Council ("WGC") published its guidelines for reporting all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs. The WGC is a market development organization for the gold industry and is an association whose membership comprises leading gold mining companies including Kinross. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it worked closely with its member companies to develop these non-GAAP measures. Adoption of the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost metrics is voluntary and not necessarily standard, and therefore, these measures presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost measures complement existing measures reported by Kinross.

All-in sustaining cost includes both operating and capital costs required to sustain gold production on an ongoing basis. The value of silver sold is deducted from the total production cost of sales as it is considered residual production. Sustaining operating costs represent expenditures incurred at current operations that are considered necessary to maintain current production. Sustaining capital represents capital expenditures at existing operations comprising mine development costs and ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities, and does not include capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in cost is comprised of all-in sustaining cost as well as operating expenditures incurred at locations with no current operation, or costs related to other non-sustaining activities, and capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis are calculated by adjusting total production cost of sales, as reported on the consolidated statement of operations, as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable All-In Sustaining Cost and All-In Cost Per Ounce Sold on a By-Product Basis ----------------------------------------------- (in millions, except ounces and costs per ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ----------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Production cost of sales - as reported $ 456.6 $ 506.7 $ 915.4 $ 964.4 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest(1) (5.1) (4.8) (10.9) (9.6) Less: attributable(2) silver revenues(3) (22.3) (29.1) (45.2) (48.6) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) production cost of sales net of silver by-product revenue $ 429.2 $ 472.8 $ 859.3 $ 906.2 ----------------------------------------------- Adjusting items on an attributable(2) basis: General and administrative(4) 32.0 32.4 67.2 70.7 Other operating expense - sustaining(5) 13.9 8.2 20.1 31.7 Reclamation and remediation - sustaining(6) 21.4 32.9 42.2 51.2 Exploration and business development - sustaining(7) 14.0 12.9 24.9 24.4 Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining(8) 89.4 90.0 179.1 175.7 ----------------------------------------------- All-in Sustaining Cost on a by-product basis - attributable(2) $ 599.9 $ 649.2 $ 1,192.8 $ 1,259.9 ----------------------------------------------- Other operating expense - non-sustaining(5) 13.0 4.9 19.5 7.4 Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining(6) 1.5 - 3.1 - Exploration - non- sustaining(7) 10.7 8.6 20.7 13.6 Additions to property, plant and equipment - non- sustaining(8) 106.2 20.6 185.7 55.0 ----------------------------------------------- All-in Cost on a by-product basis - attributable(2) $ 731.3 $ 683.3 $ 1,421.8 $ 1,335.9 ----------------------------------------------- Gold ounces sold 671,625 669,251 1,305,431 1,316,741 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest(9) (5,767) (4,219) (12,324) (8,976) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) gold ounces sold 665,858 665,032 1,293,107 1,307,765 ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 901 $ 976 $ 922 $ 963 Attributable(2) all-in cost per ounce sold on a by- product basis $ 1,098 $ 1,027 $ 1,100 $ 1,022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company also assesses its all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Under these non-GAAP measures, the Company's production of silver is converted into gold equivalent ounces and credited to total production.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold are calculated by adjusting total production cost of sales, as reported on the consolidated statement of operations, as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable All-In Sustaining Cost and All-In Cost Per Equivalent Ounce Sold ----------------------------------------------- (in millions, except ounces and costs per equivalent ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ----------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Production cost of sales - as reported $ 456.6 $ 506.7 $ 915.4 $ 964.4 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest(1) (5.1) (4.8) (10.9) (9.6) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) production cost of sales $ 451.5 $ 501.9 $ 904.5 $ 954.8 ----------------------------------------------- Adjusting items on an attributable(2) basis: General and administrative(4) 32.0 32.4 67.2 70.7 Other operating expense - sustaining(5) 13.9 8.2 20.1 31.7 Reclamation and remediation - sustaining(6) 21.4 32.9 42.2 51.2 Exploration and business development - sustaining(7) 14.0 12.9 24.9 24.4 Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining(8) 89.4 90.0 179.1 175.7 ----------------------------------------------- All-in Sustaining Cost - attributable(2) $ 622.2 $ 678.3 $ 1,238.0 $ 1,308.5 ----------------------------------------------- Other operating expense - non-sustaining(5) 13.0 4.9 19.5 7.4 Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining(6) 1.5 3.1 Exploration - non- sustaining(7) 10.7 8.6 20.7 13.6 Additions to property, plant and equipment - non- sustaining(8) 106.2 20.6 185.7 55.0 ----------------------------------------------- All-in Cost - attributable(2) $ 753.6 $ 712.4 $ 1,467.0 $ 1,384.5 ----------------------------------------------- Gold equivalent ounces sold 689,362 690,983 1,341,878 1,355,148 Less: portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest(9) (5,778) (4,231) (12,348) (8,999) ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) gold equivalent ounces sold 683,584 686,752 1,329,530 1,346,149 ----------------------------------------------- Attributable(2) all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold $ 910 $ 988 $ 931 $ 972 Attributable(2) all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,102 $ 1,037 $ 1,103 $ 1,028 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) "Portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest" represents the non-controlling interest (10%) in the production cost of sales for the Chirano mine. (2) "Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Chirano (90%) production. (3) "Attributable silver revenues" represents the attributable portion of metal sales realized from the production of the secondary or by-product metal (i.e. silver). Revenue from the sale of silver, which is produced as a by-product of the process used to produce gold, effectively reduces the cost of gold production. (4) "General and administrative" expenses is as reported on the consolidated statement of operations, net of certain severance expenses. General and administrative expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required to be absorbed on a continuing basis for the effective operation and governance of the Company. (5) "Other operating expense -- sustaining" is calculated as "Other operating expense" as reported on the consolidated statement of operations, less other operating and reclamation and remediation expenses related to non-sustaining activities as well as other items not reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business. Other operating expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on the type and location of the expenditure incurred. The majority of other operating expenses that are incurred at existing operations are considered costs necessary to sustain operations, and are therefore classified as sustaining. Other operating expenses incurred at locations where there is no current operation or related to other non-sustaining activities are classified as non-sustaining. (6) "Reclamation and remediation -- sustaining" is calculated as current period accretion related to reclamation and remediation obligations plus current period amortization of the corresponding reclamation and remediation assets, and is intended to reflect the periodic cost of reclamation and remediation for currently operating mines. Reclamation and remediation costs for development projects or closed mines are excluded from this amount and classified as non-sustaining. (7) "Exploration and business development -- sustaining" is calculated as "Exploration and business development" expenses as reported on the consolidated statement of operations, less non-sustaining exploration expenses. Exploration expenses are classified as either sustaining or non- sustaining based on a determination of the type and location of the exploration expenditure. Exploration expenditures within the footprint of operating mines are considered costs required to sustain current operations and so are included in sustaining costs. Exploration expenditures focused on new ore bodies near existing mines (i.e. brownfield), new exploration projects (i.e. greenfield) or for other generative exploration activity not linked to existing mining operations are classified as non-sustaining. Business development expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required for general operations. (8) "Additions to property, plant and equipment -- sustaining" represents the majority of capital expenditures at existing operations including capitalized exploration costs, capitalized stripping and underground mine development costs, ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities and other capital expenditures and is calculated as total additions to property, plant and equipment (as reported on the consolidated statements of cash flows), less capitalized interest and non-sustaining capital. Non-sustaining capital represents capital expenditures for major growth projects as well as enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Non-sustaining capital expenditures during the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily relate to projects at Tasiast. (9) "Portion attributable to Chirano non-controlling interest" represents the non-controlling interest (10%) in the ounces sold from the Chirano mine.

