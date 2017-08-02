

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $33.27 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $28.42 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $627.18 million. This was up from $601.85 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.27 Mln. vs. $28.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $627.18 Mln vs. $601.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $625 - $675 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX