Luxfer Group (NYSE:LXFR), a global materials technology company, today issued its unaudited financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017. To access a PDF of the complete second-quarter 2017 report, click here. The same document is also available at www.luxfer.com.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006329/en/

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017

Results are summarized as follows: Three-month periods ended June 30, Six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 106.6m 111.0m 210.0m 219.8m Trading profit 10.1m 11.0m 20.6m 22.8m Trading margin 9.5 9.9 9.8 10.4 Operating profit 6.8m 10.9m 17.5m 24.7m Net income 2.5m 6.7m 9.1m 15.4m Earnings per share Basic (1) 0.09 0.25 0.34 0.58 Adjusted net income (2) 6.6m 7.9m 13.8m 16.0m Adjusted earnings per share Basic 0.25 0.30 0.52 0.61 Adjusted earnings per share Diluted 0.25 0.29 0.52 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 15.2m 16.3m 30.5m 33.1m Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.3 14.7 14.5 15.1 Net cash flows from operating activities 9.7m 9.6m 19.3m 12.6m Net debt (total debt less cash) 103.4m 101.9m 103.4m 101.9m Total equity book value (net assets) 164.6m 146.9m 164.6m 146.9m £0.50 ordinary shares outstanding 26.4m 26.3m 26.4m 26.4m

(1) Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding in the period. (2) Adjusted net income consists of net income for the period adjusted for the post-tax impact of non-trading items, including, certain accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses (comprising the unwind of the discount on deferred contingent consideration from acquisitions and the amortization on acquired intangibles), the IAS 19R retirement benefits finance charge, profit on sale of redundant site, restructuring and other expense, and other share-based compensation charges. A reconciliation to net income is disclosed in Note 4 of this release "Non-GAAP measures". (3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit on operations before taxation for the period, finance income (which comprises interest received) and costs (which comprises interest costs, the IAS 19R retirement benefits finance charge and the unwind of the discount on deferred contingent consideration from acquisitions), profit on sale of redundant site, restructuring and other expense, other share-based compensation charges and depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation to net income is disclosed in Note 4 of this release "Non-GAAP measures".

ABOUT LUXFER GROUP

Luxfer Group is a global materials technology group focused on sustained value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary materials technologies. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas-containment devices for environmental, healthcare, protection and specialty end-markets. Luxfer customers include both end-users of its products and manufacturers that incorporate Luxfer products into finished goods. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade under the ticker LXFR.

CONTACTS

Investor communications should initially be directed to investor.relations@luxfer.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802006329/en/

Contacts:

Luxfer Group

Dan Stracner, 951-341-2375

dan.stracner@luxfer.net