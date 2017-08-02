

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released earnings for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $7.93 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $23.54 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $429.66 million. This was down from $436.67 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.93 Mln. vs. $23.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -65.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $429.66 Mln vs. $436.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX