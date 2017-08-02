

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $159 million, or $1.53 per share. This was higher than $156 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.48 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.



Wyndham Worldwide earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $159 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q2): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.04 - $6.24 Full year revenue guidance: $5.80 - $5.95 Bln



