

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $157.71 million, or $1.03 per share. This was higher than $156.95 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $693.23 million. This was up from $673.99 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $157.71 Mln. vs. $156.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -Revenue (Q2): $693.23 Mln vs. $673.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.65, Full year revenue guidance: $2.81 - $2.83 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX