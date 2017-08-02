

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $45.83 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $35.16 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $565.03 million. This was up from $521.22 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $45.83 Mln. vs. $35.16 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $565.03 Mln vs. $521.22 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX