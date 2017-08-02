

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $22.79 million, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $16.74 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $113.20 million. This was up from $111.95 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.79 Mln. vs. $16.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $113.20 Mln vs. $111.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



