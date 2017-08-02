sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,358 Euro		+0,145
+0,84 %
WKN: 856788 ISIN: US3984331021 Ticker-Symbol: GFF 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIFFON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRIFFON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRIFFON CORPORATION
GRIFFON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRIFFON CORPORATION17,358+0,84 %