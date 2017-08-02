

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $7.4 million, or $0.17 per share. This was down from $11.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $473.32 million. This was up from $462.20 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.4 Mln. vs. $11.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $473.32 Mln vs. $462.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



