

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $33.93 million, or $0.20 per share. This was higher than $14.41 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $149.38 million. This was up from $125.18 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $33.93 Mln. vs. $14.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 135.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 81.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $149.38 Mln vs. $125.18 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $151 - $159 Mln



