

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $20.9 million, or $1.22 per share. This was down from $22.3 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $248.7 million. This was up from $246.0 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.9 Mln. vs. $22.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.29 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Revenue (Q2): $248.7 Mln vs. $246.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



