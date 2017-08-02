

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $38.51 million, or $1.35 per share. This was higher than $35.17 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $89.28 million. This was down from $91.42 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.51 Mln. vs. $35.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $89.28 Mln vs. $91.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX