

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Dairy, LLC is recalling Friendly Farms Key Lime Crunch Tilts because it may contain undeclared almond pieces. No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after a customer discovered that product containing pieces of almonds was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recalled product includes two compartments one containing 1.5% Milkfat Key Lime Greek Yogurt and the other compartment containing white chunks and graham pieces. The container a 5.3oz plastic cup and is green and white.



Friendly Farms Key Lime Crunch Tilts were distributed in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and California and were sold in Aldi Stores in those states.



