

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $107 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $95 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.39 billion. This was up from $1.37 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $107 Mln. vs. $95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



