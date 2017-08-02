

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released earnings for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $10.20 million, or $0.57 per share. This was down from $23.52 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $131.85 million. This was down from $167.94 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.20 Mln. vs. $23.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.3% -Revenue (Q2): $131.85 Mln vs. $167.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -21.5%



