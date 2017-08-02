

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $419 million, or $1.85 per share. This was up from $373 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.58 billion. This was up from $3.31 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $419 Mln. vs. $373 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



