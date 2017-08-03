

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vetted, the startup that provides on-demand veterinary services to your house, has raised $3.3 million in seed funding from Foundation Capital, with Amplify LA, Sterling.VC and Reimagined Ventures also participating.



The Vetted provides service of vets at home at a comfortable timing that eliminates the need to take pets out of their homes for vet visits.



The service starts at $99 per comprehensive house-call exam, or $49 per month for an annual care plan. Home visits can be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and include follow-up care and questions via videoconferencing.



