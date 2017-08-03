

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) reported earnings for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $148.63 million, or $0.98 per share. This was down from $160.35 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $247.42 million. This was down from $259.90 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148.63 Mln. vs. $160.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Revenue (Q2): $247.42 Mln vs. $259.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.00



