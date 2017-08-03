

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $60.97 million, or $0.34 per share. This was up from $59.63 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $203.42 million. This was down from $203.88 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60.97 Mln. vs. $59.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $203.42 Mln vs. $203.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX