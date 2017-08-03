VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2017.
These documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company's website: www.dkincomecorp.com.
