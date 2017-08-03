

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$1.80 billion, down from A$2.471 billion in May. Imports were worth A$30.31 billion, while exports were at A$32.78 billion.



Australia also will see July results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in June, the index score was 54.8.



China will release July figures for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in June, their scores were 51.6 and 51.1, respectively.



Japan will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in June, their scores were 53.3 and 52.9, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for their business PMIs from Nikkei; in June, their scores were 51.1 and 50.7, respectively.



New Zealand will see July results for the commodity price index from ANZ; in June, the index was up 2.1 percent.



South Korea will release June results for current account; in May, the surplus was $5.94 billion.



The Philippines will see July data for consumer and producer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year, while PPI fell 0.2 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



