

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) announced its management expects adjusted funds from operations for the full year 2017 to be approximately $5.25 to $5.30 per share, and between $1.33 and $1.38 per share for the third quarter of 2017.



The company's Board authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million of the company's outstanding common shares. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be discontinued at any time. The company also announced that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan dated March 18, 2013, will be suspended temporarily for all investments after September 30, 2017, and until further notice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX