

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $9.02 million, or $0.32 per share. This was lower than $11.57 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $209.11 million. This was up from $186.90 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $9.02 Mln. vs. $11.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $209.11 Mln vs. $186.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $795.0 - $815.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX