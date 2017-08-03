Oculus Cofounder Joins Lucid VR to Scale Mass Manufacturing of LucidCam

As LucidCam Gains Momentum, Jack McCauley Joins as Chief Engineer to Quicken Pace of Consumer VR Adoption by Mass Producing Devices for User Generated Content

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / As Virtual Reality (VR) heats up to reach an estimated value of $7.3 billion by 2018; and doubling beyond that by 2020, Lucid VR (Lucid), maker of the LucidCam, establishes its lead in VR180 with the hiring of Jack McCauley as Chief Engineer. McCauley, VR pioneer and previously Co-founder and Chief Engineer of Oculus, will lead the charge to mass produce and distribute Lucid's flagship pocket-size VR180 3D camera. McCauley, renowned in the field for his futuristic approach to how VR will shape consumer experiences in addition to his expertise in hardware manufacturing and distribution, will help Lucid scale to meet the global marketplace demand.

McCauley brings a wealth of experience to Lucid as the former Chief Engineer of Oculus, which was acquired by Facebook for $2 billion. He is also known for designing Guitar Hero, the popular video game as Chief Engineer, which has sold more than 65 million units worldwide.

Jack McCauley (far right) joins Lucid as Chief Engineer. Also pictured, co-founders Adam Rowell (left) and Han Jin (center).

"We are very excited to welcome Jack to the team, a guru in the hardware space. He will help us dramatically improve manufacturing capabilities during this critical time as the industry is starting to realize the potential of VR180 cameras," said Han Jin, CEO, Lucid VR. "Jack's desire to shape the next evolution of VR adoption perfectly aligns with our own mission and goals."

"We finally have the ability to create user generated content for VR and to place this in the hands of the masses. This is going to change the whole game and Lucid's team gets that better than anyone else," said McCauley.

To date, the VR industry and headset sales have been limited by the amount of available content to watch. LucidCam, however, makes VR content creation in VR180 3D easy. It provides an all-mobile experience to capture, view, and share immersive content either through Facebook or YouTube.

McCauley states: "In a few years the use of VR will be as ubiquitous as mobile phones. We have work to do to get there, and I look forward to the challenges as we redefine VR with the convenience of mobile content creation. Lucid has a great product with tremendous market potential and great entry timing."

"Jack is the best person we could have brought in. With his leadership added to our team, we'll be that much closer to bringing VR content creation to the masses," said Jin.

ABOUT LUCID VR

Lucid VR develops true 3D VR cameras to empower simple immersive content creation and livestreaming without processing on a computer. The LucidCam captures the world exactly as the user sees and hears it. The 180-degree wide-angle lenses enable an active view, and spatial audio enhances the experience of any content being captured or viewed. Lucid Studios is the commercial VR production service arm of Lucid VR. For more information, visit www.lucidcam.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

925-631-0553 office

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Lucid VR