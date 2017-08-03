NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: AWAW), a public corporation in the USA, announced a part of the services provided by "smartBANK," a next generation licensed bank which will be launched in the American continent by its Fintech research laboratory currently advising transactions technology involving cryptocurrency and key currency.

The smartBANK seeks to establish an exchange platform that provides stable and affordable transaction services across the globe, in contrast to the existing exchanges where cryptocurrencies are traded at different prices depending on the country and the exchange platform. In the first stage of the project, banks will be setup in the five continents so that everybody can enjoy the services on a global scale and moreover, a bank (smart) issued debit card that can be topped up online will also be provided as an additional and optional service.

Also, "KeY'token," a cryptoprotocol utilizing Ethereum platform, will be adopted officially as the token required by the services in the bank-based exchanges platform that starting from this point will be improved by "smartBANK."

The first stage will enable the spread of extensive next generation banking services, in connection with blockchain and smart contract oriented exchange platforms. The second stage of the project will be its launching in 2018 and then reach its practical level in 2019.

WFV's Fintech research laboratory has also expressed its strong partnership and cooperation in "smartBANK" project, as well as its expectation of KeY'token's initial coin offering (ICO), which will be launched soon. This project seeks to achieve a smarter means of performing transaction among the key currency and cryptocurrency holders around the world and becoming the next generation license bank with social significance on a global scale.

