

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX) is in talks to operate local television stations across the U.S. with Ion Media Networks Inc., potentially paving the way for Fox to dump Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. as an affiliate partner, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Closely held Ion would contribute its more than 60 independent stations to the joint venture, while Fox would throw in its 28 local stations, which include big markets such as New York and Los Angeles.



As part of the deal, Fox would consider switching its affiliation to Ion from Sinclair for 26 stations that are up for renewal this year.



Fox may also seek to switch 14 stations owned by Tribune Media Co., which is being acquired by Sinclair, upon the change of control, the report said.



