

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of July 2017 increased 6.2 percent, with a 6.0 percent increase in U.S., a 7.2 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 6.3 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5.3 percent, with a 5.5 percent rise in U.S., a 4.0 percent increase in Canada, and 5.9 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $9.41 billion for the month of July, the four weeks ended July 30, 2017, an increase of 8.8 percent from $8.65 billion during the similar period last year.



For the forty-eight weeks ended July 30, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $113.70 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent from $107.16 billion during the similar period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX