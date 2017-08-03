Sickle Cell Market (SC) Global Analysis Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecasts to 2030 - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest report "Global Sickle Cell Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2030)" provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S, and Europe along with the global market.

The report profiles key players of the market including Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shire Plc, Bluebird Bio and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sickle Cell (SC) is a genetic blood disorder caused by inheriting abnormal hemoglobin (Hb) genes from parents. Normally, red blood cells (RBC) have disc-like shapes which help them to travel throughout the blood vessels. But in the case of SC, red blood cells of a person's blood take an abnormal sickle-like shape. Due to SC, red blood cells become sticky and inelastic. These RBCs block the blood circulation in different parts of body by getting blocked in the small blood vessels. Red blood cells live for about 120 days but these sickle cells live for only 10-20 days. There are various types of sickle cell disorders caused by different mutations in hemoglobin genes. Although, all types of sickle cell disorder have similar symptoms but they differ in their severity and nature of occurrence.

Currently, sickle cell is affecting approximately 20 to 25 million people worldwide and approximately 300 thousand births occur with sickle cell annually. Sickle cell has a high concentration rate in malaria endemic parts of worlds, especially, African, Middle Eastern and South Asian regions. In many African countries, 10% to 40% population carries sickle cell traits.

The U.S. is expected to be the first region to start the selling of sickle cell drugs due to developing drug therapies and later on, market penetration of sickle cell drugs would occur in Europe.

The global sickle cell market is expected to grow in future due to rising African-American population, economic growth, increasing healthcare expenditure and prevalence of sickle cell. Key trends of this market include progressing drug pipeline and rising research grants. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including regulatory changes, associated risks and slow adoption of treatments.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Overview

1.1 Sickle Cell

1.2 Types of Sickle Cell

1.3 Symptoms & Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Sickle Cell Drug Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Sickle Cell Drug Market by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.2 Europe

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Trends

4.3 Challenges

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

6. Company Profiles

