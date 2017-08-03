SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Well-known Australian retailer Forcast is excited to announce it has successfully launched in Singapore Zalora -- the first international stockist for the brand. Forcast is in good company, happily nestled amongst premium international designers such as Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Australian brands Cotton On, Forever New, Bardot and Gorman.

This is an exciting time for the fashion-forward retailer, which has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1992. Over the last two and a half decades, Forcast has established itself as household name for women's fashion, providing timeless feminine style throughout 45 stores across Australia.

Taking the leap into the international market is a big step for the brand, says Managing Director Paul Chea, who is enthralled with the announcement. "Being stocked on Singapore Zalora is an exciting new step! We are looking forward to seeing our presence flourish in the international market. We are sure our size range, styles and price-point will appeal to customers in South East Asia," says Chea.

The arrival of Forcast to Singapore Zalora is a testament to its supreme quality garments that are designed to dress the modern woman, and appeal to consumers globally. Forcast also boasts a smaller size offering beginning from size 4 (-12) which will appeal to petite Asian women. Fashion conscious women will have access to a large selection of Forcast favourites from dresses, blouses, pants, knitwear and pencil skirts that can be easily incorporated into any wardrobe.

Forcast is excited by the prospect of being stocked on one of the largest online retailers in South East Asia, which dominates the online fashion and lifestyle market in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. Although Forcast offers international shipping to South East Asia from its Australian website, Zalora will offer unprecedented exposure to these regions, boasting over 90 million visitors in 2016. Customers from Singapore who wish to view the full Forcast range can visit the Australian website with an international shipping as low as AUD10.

https://www.forcast.com.au

https://www.zalora.sg/forcast/

