

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a fractionally slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.5.



That's down slightly from 51.6 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, the services sector continued to slow, paced by a continuing decline in total employment - while new business also expanded at a weaker rate.



The composite index moved to a four-month high of 51.9 in July after showing 51.1 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX