Trina Solar Rated as a Top Module Manufacturer by an US Authoritative Organization

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Trina Solar passed through the product certification test conducted by PV Evolution Labs ("PVEL" for short, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DNV GL), and was rated as a top performerin the Module Reliability Score Card Report 2017 issued by DNV GL.

DNV GL PVEL Product Qualification Program (PQP) is an integrated one incorporating module reliability and power generation performance tests. As the typicaldestructive test, this certification test comprises 2-4x IEC thermal cycling test, damp heat test, UV irradiation test, dynamic mechanical load test, humidity-freeze test, PID attenuation and hot spot test etc. PVEL test is much more rigorous than somebasic tests such as IEC and UL tests in terms of both test conditions and sequence, thus it continues a huge challenge for product reliability.

DNV GL test isextremely authoritative in the industry. Trina Solar has been taking an active part in the DNV GL test since 2014. In this portfolio of tests, most modulesfrom Trina Solar have successfully passed the tests on product reliability based on their power attenuation rates which are all less than 3%.

Trina Solar conducts rigorous quality control and more than 175 individual laboratory tests to ensure a high level of QA. Since PV module is an investment-oriented product with a long life cycleup to 25 years, the choose of a reliable company becomes necessary. As the most respected and reliable solar company, Trina Solar is devoted to providing clients with top quality products. Trina Solar's being rated as a top module manufacturer after passing through all tightened PVEL testswith excellent results.

"The result demonstrates the high reliability and quality of our products, meanwhile, it enhances our products' market competitiveness and help us earn clients trust." said Ms. Zhou Wei, Quality VP of Trina Solar, "looking into the further, we will continue to research and develop new products to meet customer's demand according to different applied scenario. We aim to lead the PV industry to benefit all humanity."

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is a global leader in solar photovoltaic modules, solutions and services. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. E-mail: press@trinasolar.com



