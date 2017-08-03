

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 22,000 level for the first time. Investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision due later in the day and Friday's U.S. jobs data.



The Australian market is modestly lower, with the heavyweight miners among the leading losers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 4.90 points or 0.09 percent to 5,739.30, off a low of 5,706.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 2.90 points or 0.05 percent to 5,791.60.



In the mining space, BHP Billion is losing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 1 percent after iron ore prices slipped almost 2 percent overnight.



On Wednesday, Rio Tinto reported a 93 percent surge in its first-half net earnings and increased its shares buyback by $1 billion.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent after gold futures were flat overnight.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is up 0.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding 0.3 percent and Westpac is up 0.2 percent.



Suncorp Group reported a 3.6 percent increase in its full-year profit on higher revenues and raised its final dividend. However, the insurer's shares are losing almost 6 percent.



Wattle Health Australia said it has received commitments from institutional investors to take up new shares in a A$12.4 million capital raising. The infant formula supplier's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



Kathmandu Holdings projects a 13.4 percent increase in its full-year profit from the prior year, citing strong winter sales growth in Australia and New Zealand. The adventure gear retailer's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



Flight Center Travel Group has acquired a travel operator based in Canada's Quebec for an undisclosed sum, after buying a Mexican travel operator and Thailand-based hotel operator in July. Shares of Flight Center are gaining almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$856 million in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of A$1.80 billion and down sharply from the A$2.471 billion surplus in May.



Exports were down 1.0 percent on month to A$31.78 billion, while imports gained 2.0 percent to A$30.92 billion.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has fallen further against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7967, down from US$0.7971 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining after the Dow Jones' record closing high overnight and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 64.69 points or 0.32 percent to 20,015.35, off a low of 20,002.69 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.6 percent, while Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is gaining more than 13 percent, while Kikkoman Corp. and ANA Holdings are rising more than 4 percent each. On the flip side, Hitachi Zosen is losing almost 7 percent, Casio Computer is down 6 percent and Sky Perfect JSAT is lower by more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.0. That's down from 53.3 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is down almost 2 percent. Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks hovered near the unchanged line on Wednesday before ending on opposite sides of it - although the Dow managed to close above 22,000 for the first time following tech giant Apple's upbeat quarterly results.



The Dow jumped 52.32 points or 0.24 percent to 22,016.24, while the Nasdaq eased 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 6,362.65 and the S&P added 1.22 points or 0.05 percent to 2,477.57.



European shares fell on Wednesday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag, while the euro and pound surged against a broadly weaker dollar amid continued political uncertainty in the U.S.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, holding near $50 a barrel after a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude oil rose $0.43 or 0.9 percent to settle at $49.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX