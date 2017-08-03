HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 --CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI", or the "Group") (HKSE: 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China" is pleased to announce that contracted sales for July 2017 increased approximately 71% year-on-year to RMB8.56 billion. The first seven months achieved year-on-year growth of 71% to RMB55.71 billion.

In July 2017, the Group's contracted ASP was RMB 16,800 per sq.m., up approximately 23% year-on-year, with the contracted GFA was approximately 509,100 sq.m.

From January to July 2017, contracted sales of the Group increased approximately 71% year-on-year to RMB55.71 billion with a contracted GFA of approximately 3,069,000 sq.m., while contracted ASP from January to July 2017 was approximately RMB18,200 per sq.m., up approximately 3.4% year-on-year. During the first seven months of 2017, contracted sales completed by the Group represented 70% of its revised full year target of RMB80.0 billion.

About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

CIFI is headquartered in Shanghai and is amongst China's Top 20 Real Estate Developers. CIFI principally focus on developing high quality and end-users driven properties in first- and second-tier cities in China. CIFI's development projects cover various properties types including residential, office and commercial complexes. To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI's website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn

