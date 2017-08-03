A.M. Best received the award for International Best Ratings Agency for Takaful at the International Takaful Awards 2017, held in conjunction with the 11th International Takaful Summit in London. This is the third consecutive year that A.M. Best has been awarded the International Best Ratings Agency for Takaful.

Accepting the award was Mahesh Mistry, senior director analytics, representing A.M. Best's Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office. The International Takaful Awards recognise the achievements of those companies that have made significant contributions and shown leadership in the (re)takaful sector.

Roger Sellek, CEO, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, said: "A.M. Best continues to recognise in its credit rating approach the important differences between conventional and Shari'a-compliant models. A.M. Best's commitment to and engagement with the (re)takaful market are key focal areas, and earning the 2017 International Best Ratings Agency for Takaful award only furthers our commitment to this sector."

Sellek added: "A.M. Best's views on the takaful industry are frequently sought by market participants and our experts are often invited to present at takaful events across the world. This level of prominent participation is instrumental to staying abreast of developments in a sector with potential for growth. This award also highlights the continued confidence of the industry in our specialist approach to insurance sector credit ratings."

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

