FLSmidth: FLSmidth wins cement plant order in Uruguay

FLSmidth to deliver the most energy-efficient cement plant in Uruguay to Cielo Azul Cementos y Calizas S.A.

FLSmidth has been awarded an order from Cielo Azul Cementos y Calizas S.A. for engineering, procurement and supply of equipment for a complete cement plant. The plant will be located near the city of Treinta y Tres, approximately 300 km from the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo.

The order comprises a complete range of equipment from crushing to packing and a palletizing system. FLSmidth will deliver state-of-the-art energy-efficient technology including vertical roller mills for raw, coal and cement grinding, FLSmidth Cross-Bar® cooler, and a Low-Nox In-Line-Calciner kiln system.

The client, Cielo Azul, is an established player in the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) business in which concrete is delivered directly to the end user. The new cement plant marks Cielo Azul's entry into the cement production business.

"We are proud that Cielo Azul has chosen FLSmidth as their partner as they enter the world of cement production. FLSmidth has a 135-year proven track record of understanding and sharing our customers' ambitions. We develop the most advanced technology in our industries and offer market-leading product and service ranges. Together with Cielo Azul, we will leverage on our knowledge and experience to deliver the most energy-efficient cement plant in Uruguay," said Per Mejnert Kristensen, Group Executive Vice President, Cement Division.



Facts

Total order size: more than USD 30 million

Scope: a complete state-of-the-art cement production line with the latest environmental pollution control systems and technology for the highest levels of energy efficiency and maintainability

Equipment: ATOX® 25.0 vertical mill for raw grinding, ATOX® 13.5 vertical mill for coal grinding, pyro processing system with low NOx ILC calciner, 3 base kiln, JETFLEX® Burner, Cross-Bar TM CB 6x29 cooler, and OK TM 25-3 vertical mill for cement grinding, planetary gear units for vertical mills, bag filters packing plant, control system, plant automation, weighing and metering systems

Plant capacity: 1,200 tonnes per day

Customer: Cielo Azul Cementos y Calizas S.A.

Geography: Treinta y Tres, Uruguay

The order will be fully executed by the end of 2018

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for FLSmidth and its more than 12,000 employees. The company generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2016. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

