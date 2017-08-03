

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Thursday that BOC Aviation Limited, a Singapore-based lessor, has finalized a deal for 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes. The order, first made at the 2017 Paris Air Show, is valued at approximately $1.25 billion at list prices.



BOC Aviation joined 15 other companies for the launch of newest version of the 737 MAX family during the Paris Air Show. BOC Aviation has committed to more than 300 Boeing aircraft since its establishment.



Boeing noted that the 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, said, 'We are pleased to be adding the Boeing 737 MAX10 aircraft to our future delivery pipeline, which offers airlines greater capacity combined with excellent operating costs and fuel efficiency. As a launch customer for the programme, this demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Boeing and will help us continue to deliver superior solutions for our airline customers.'



